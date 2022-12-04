Judgments | A man raped a woman in the toilet of a gay bar in Helsinki – He received a sentence of more than two years

A man violently raped a woman in the restroom of the night club DTM. The man was sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Helsinki On Friday, the Court of Appeal sentenced a 28-year-old man to two years and two months in prison for rape.

The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the Helsinki District Court in the spring.

Its by Ayad Ahmed Othman in the summer of 2018, forced his victim to have unprotected intercourse in the toilet of the DTM nightclub, despite the victim’s prohibitions and resistance.

In the district court, the victim said that due to her sexual orientation, she had never voluntarily had sex with a man. DTM, which has since closed its doors, was known as a nightclub aimed at sexual minorities.

The victim had gone to the bathroom because his intention was to use illegal substances. In the toilet, the convict had pushed the victim against the wall of the toilet and forcibly forced him first into oral intercourse and then into vaginal intercourse.

Doomed denied having had any sexual intercourse with the person concerned. In the district court, he had told that the interested party was his acquaintance and that he had been to DTM a few times.

At the Court of Appeal, the man changed his story. He claimed that he did not know the night club DTM and that he had never been at the bar with the victim at the same time.

Court of Appeal found the man’s story contradictory.

For example, one of the witnesses told the Court of Appeal that he had seen the convict in a nightclub on the night of the incident and that he had talked with him.

The court of appeal found the victim’s story credible. According to the court, it was supported by witness accounts.

The convict was also obliged to pay the victim 200 euros for pain and suffering and 3,000 euros for suffering, according to the district court’s verdict.