Judgments | A man raped a woman he met in a bar, said he was the victim himself

A man in his thirties raped a woman with an extension cord. In court, the man said that he had been assaulted by the victim.

In the year A man born in 1986 received a prison sentence for rape that took place in Helsinki in March 2020.

The man and the victim had met in a bar in Kontula. In the morning, they had gone to the victim’s home to continue via Alko.

Music had been played at the victim’s home until, according to the victim, the man was nervous about the woman’s taste in music. At the end of the argument, the man had hit the woman in the face with an open palm.

Situation proceeded to rape. The man had used violence and molested the woman. The woman suffered a hairline fracture on her neck, bruises and swelling.

In the end, the woman managed to bite the man on the arm and hit him with a paper towel rack.

The woman had managed to escape into the stairwell. In Crabu, the woman had knocked on the neighbors’ doors and asked for help. Neighbors alerted the police.

The police found the man passed out on the woman’s sofa.

The man told the police that he had bought the woman drinks during the evening and that he had offered the drinks for the rest of the day as well. In his own opinion, the man had not done anything wrong, the police said.

Man denied the charge. He said that the victim had tried to fuck the man, but the man had refused because he was too tired for sex.

The man said the victim was aggressive and violent.

The district court found the man’s story extremely implausible in light of his general life experience.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the person born in 1986 Said Hassan Bilen for rape and minor damage to two years and eight months in prison.

The damage was related to the woman’s story that the man had deliberately thrown her computer on the floor.

The man was ordered to pay the victim a total of 7,200 euros in damages.

Man appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal of Helsinki rejected the charge regarding the damage, because in the court of appeal the woman was no longer sure how the computer had broken down.

The Court of Appeal considered that the computer was broken during the struggle and that the man had not intentionally damaged the computer.

The prison sentence and the rape sentence remained unchanged.