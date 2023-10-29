Judgments | A man raped a sleeping woman who had just broken up with her boyfriend

A woman who had just separated from a relationship met a man in the park. The visit to the man’s home ended in rape.

Thirty a man raped a sleeping woman in his home. The man was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence and community service.

The crime took place in Helsinki in July 2021.

The victim of the crime had been spending the day in Esplanadi park with his friends. During the evening, the woman had gone to visit her boyfriend, but returned crying and angry. The woman and her boyfriend had broken up.

The man and his friend joined the woman’s party. At the end of the evening, the woman, who was in a strong state of intoxication, continued to the man’s home.

With an apartment the woman and the man had been talking and hugging. The woman told the court that she had said from the beginning that she did not want sex.

They went to bed with their clothes on. At some point, the woman woke up to the fact that the man was inside her.

The man stopped the rape when the woman asked.

Man denied the charge. He admitted to sexual intercourse, but said that it happened voluntarily while the woman was awake.

According to the district court, the victim’s account of the events and the consequences of the act was clear, consistent and detailed. The incident caused the woman insomnia and anxiety.

A man born in 1987 was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for rape. He was ordered to pay 3,600 euros in compensation to the victim.

Mixed the man and the prosecutor appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. According to the man, the sexual intercourse had been consensual, and the woman had only found the event unpleasant afterwards.

According to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, a conditional prison sentence alone was not sufficient. In the Court of Appeal, the man was ordered to do 60 hours of community service in addition to a suspended prison sentence.

