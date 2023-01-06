Judgments | A man rang an elderly person’s doorbell and pretended to be a maintenance man: Soon, one pizza was bought with the embezzled bank card

A man who was released from prison a few months earlier chose elderly people as his victims.

Man got into old people’s homes by calling for an emergency and pretending to be a maintenance man. A man born in 1992 stole wallets, jewelry and cash from the victims.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the man to one year and nine months in prison for seven counts of aggravated theft, aggravated fraud and different degrees of payment instrument fraud.

The crimes took place in January 2022. The man was released from prison in September 2021. He had committed similar crimes before.

92 years old the perpetrator got into the man’s home by saying that he was on the housing association’s business to check the water pipe.

Among other things, a Kela card and cash were stolen from the victim. In addition, a bank card was taken from the victim, which was used to buy a pizza worth 16 euros.

The perpetrator got into the elderly couple’s home by saying he was a maintenance man. With a bank card stolen from the couple’s home, the perpetrator withdrew more than 3,000 euros.

The perpetrator stole a mobile phone and sunglasses from a 62-year-old woman. The woman let the perpetrator in when he introduced himself as a water damage inspector. With the same explanation, the perpetrator also got into the home of an 80-year-old woman to steal.

In the company of a 92-year-old woman who moved with the help of a rollator, the perpetrator hit the crab door. The author said that he would come to check the apartment for the risk of carbon monoxide caused by a possible fire. Jewelry was taken from the woman.

The man’s wife took the jewelry to a pawn shop, where she got 400 euros. The wife was sentenced to a fine in the district court for money laundering.

On two occasions, the perpetrator had an unidentified accomplice with him.

In one case, they informed the victim that he must go to hotel accommodation and pay a 30-euro fee with a bank card. This is how they got the victim’s bank card and identification number. 500 euros were withdrawn from the card.

Man denied the charges. He also denied having used subscriptions whose telemonitoring data was used as evidence in court. However, the man’s wife and mother had been called several times about joining.

as a professional. He chose elderly people who use walkers as victims.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal changed mild payment instrument fraud into basic payment instrument fraud, but this did not affect the man’s punishment. The judgment is not binding.