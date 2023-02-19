Judgments | A man ran amok in his neighbor’s yard and abused him, blaming the events on alcohol consumption

A man in his fifties went on a rampage in his neighbor’s yard, calling him racist names and hitting him. The man was sentenced to a 40-day suspended prison sentence.

In the year A man born in 1973 was convicted in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa for gross breach of domestic peace, assault and defamation.

The man assaulted the victim by hitting him, called him names, threw a grass trimmer against the wall of the victim’s home, and raged and threatened the victim in the yard.

The man said that he had taken alcohol on the day of the incident, and therefore was not thinking rationally.

Crimes took place in July 2020 in Espoo. The events were witnessed by, among others, the victim’s child and the child’s friend.

There were three video recordings of the events. The first video shows how a man arrives in the victim’s yard and climbs onto his terrace with a block of wood in his hand.

He follows the victim with a block in his hand and threatens, among other things, to tear the victim’s head off.

In the second video, a man moves around the terrace shouting and cursing at the victim.

The third video shows how the man goes to the victim in the yard and hits him with his fist so that he keeps his other hand on the back of the victim’s head. After that, he hits the victim twice with his open palm. The victim suffered several days of pain from the abuse.

The man goes away for a moment and then returns to the victim, trying to kick him. The video also shows how the man insults the victim racially.

Man admitted the other acts but denied having physically abused the victim. According to the man, the victim had first threatened him with violence for months.

The man said that the victim had annoyed him by coming to the yard fence earlier in the day and hitting the fence with a metal pick while the man was doing yard work.

The man said he drank red wine and a large glass of liquor. In the court’s decision, it is said that the man stated that liquor does not suit him.

District court assessed the breach of domestic peace as gross as a whole, as several persons had been present, some of whom were children.

The man was sentenced to 40 days of suspended imprisonment. The judgment is not binding.