Judgments | A man published a video of his sex partner on the internet, the court of appeal overturned the verdict

The Court of Appeal considered that the publication of the video was not dissemination of information that violates private life.

Helsinki the court of appeal has overturned the district court’s verdict on the publication of Seksivideo.

A man born in 1988 had been sentenced in the district court for spreading information that violates private life and for possession of a dangerous object, i.e. a fist iron, to a forty-day fine.

The dispute started in February 2019. The man had published a short video recording on the internet showing intercourse. The sex partner’s face is not visible in the video.

The man denied that the video published on the internet would have been the dissemination of information that violates private life.

Court of Appeal, unlike the district court, took the same position as the man. The Court of Appeal justified its decision by the fact that in order for the dissemination of information to violate private life, the person must be identifiable.

In the sex video, the partner was not recognizable to outsiders except for a limited group of people, the court of appeals ruled.

The district court initially sentenced the man to a forty-day fine, which accrued 240 euros to be paid from the man’s income. In addition, he was sentenced to pay 2,000 euros as compensation for suffering.

The Court of Appeal rejected the prosecution and claims for damages for spreading information that violates private life, but upheld the conviction for possession of a dangerous object. The punishment was reduced to twenty daily fines, or a total of 120 euros.

The verdict can be appealed to the Supreme Court if the Supreme Court grants permission to appeal.