Judgments | A man promised “love to an arrogant neighbor” – Was fined

A man left a threatening note on his neighbor’s door with a knife and hit him in the face with a vacuum cleaner pipe. The man received a sentence in the Court of Appeal.

From Raasepor the man was spending a home evening with his spouse and children in January 2022 when he heard a knock at the door.

When the man opened the door, he found a chef’s knife and a note on the door that read “arrogant neighbor you will get love tomorrow”. The person who left the message was not seen on the spot.

About a quarter of an hour later, there was another knock on the door. A man in his thirties who lives next door appeared at the door, carrying a metal vacuum cleaner pipe. The neighbor hit the man in the cheek with a vacuum cleaner pipe.

The resident pushed the man out of the apartment with a baseball bat.

In the year A man born in 1988 was accused of illegal threats, mild assault and breach of domestic peace.

The man himself did not appear in court, but during the police interrogation he denied that he had committed the crime. He said that he was having a friendly chat with the victim when the police arrived.

The West Uusimaa district court dismissed the charges because, according to the court, the accuracy and reliability of the victim’s account could not be confirmed. There was also no evidence that the accused man had left a threatening message on the victim’s door.

Prosecutor appealed the district court’s decision to the Court of Appeal. According to the Court of Appeal, no alternative course of events was told about the events. The accused did not appear at the Court of Appeal either.

Regarding the threat, the Court of Appeal considered it unlikely that another neighbor would have left a threatening message first and ten minutes later a different neighbor would have arrived with a vacuum cleaner.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced the man to a 60-day fine for illegal threats, mild assault and breach of domestic peace.

