Judgments | A man pretending to be a woman hunted for minor victims online – he was convicted of more than 60 sexual crimes

The man made the underage victims send him scantily clad pictures and nude pictures. The district court considered that the acts committed online were as damaging to the victims as if they had happened face-to-face.

Middle Finland The district court sentenced a man to prison on Friday who cheated underage girls with pictures and videos in which they were scantily clad or naked.

The man was convicted of a total of 62 crimes between 2017 and 2022. Some of the acts remained attempts. There were 22 interested parties, or victims, in the case.

According to the court, the man’s actions were extensive and planned. He approached victims on social media, often posing as a woman. The man lied to the victims that he represented a virtual fashion and modeling company and was looking for model candidates for a project that would initially create a 3D model of the model candidate.

“In the project, the model candidate has to photograph himself on three different levels, i.e. in skimpy clothes, underwear and naked, and send/save the footage in the electronic folder indicated by (the accused) — (the accused) has communicated that from the people who participated in the body modeling, the brands that are suitable for them will be selected and commissioned brands that the model candidate will work on receiving remuneration/bonuses”, the prosecutor wrote in one of the charges.

According to the court, the man instructed some of the victims, for example, to pose with their legs open and touch their breasts or genitals.

In court the man admitted some of the charges, denied some.

The district court considered that even though the man did not meet his victims, his actions were comparable in terms of damage to an act that takes place in the real world.

“This has been a form of sexual violence and sexual crime that has been attempted to be carried out online by giving the owners of the matter precise instructions on what they should or should do. The act has been comparable to a situation where the perpetrator, in the same space, photographs a scantily clad or naked child, giving him instructions to pose in different ways,” the verdict reads.

The district court sentenced Toni Tapani Koivunoksan, 39, to three years in prison. Among the criminal charges attributed to him were sexual abuse of a child, buying sexual services from a young person, and possession of an image of a child that violates sexual decency.