Judgments | A man peddled booze to young people in Espoo at a box store

Judgments|The man gave the young people at least 50 boxes of soft alcoholic drinks and 70 packs of cigarettes. The transactions were made on the internet and social media channels.

9.7. 19:15

Western Uusimaa the district court convicted a 26-year-old man of passing alcohol and tobacco to minors.

The convicted trocar bought alcohol and tobacco tax-free from the tax-free stores on the Estonian ship. In Finland, he still sold them to young people, some of whom were minors. The transactions were made on the internet and social media channels.