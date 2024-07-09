Wednesday, July 10, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Judgments | A man peddled booze to young people in Espoo at a box store

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
Judgments | A man peddled booze to young people in Espoo at a box store
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The man gave the young people at least 50 boxes of soft alcoholic drinks and 70 packs of cigarettes. The transactions were made on the internet and social media channels.

Western Uusimaa the district court convicted a 26-year-old man of passing alcohol and tobacco to minors.

The convicted trocar bought alcohol and tobacco tax-free from the tax-free stores on the Estonian ship. In Finland, he still sold them to young people, some of whom were minors. The transactions were made on the internet and social media channels.

#Judgments #man #peddled #booze #young #people #Espoo #box #store

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tour de France 2024: Egan Bernal remains on the lookout and climbs one position, here is the complete general classification

Tour de France 2024: Egan Bernal remains on the lookout and climbs one position, here is the complete general classification

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]