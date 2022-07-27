Judgments | A man ordered drugs by mail to his home – The court sentenced him to conditional imprisonment

According to the man, using narcotics was blatantly against his religion and culture.

Man repeatedly ordered different doses of drugs from abroad to his home. The man was sentenced to a 60-day suspended prison sentence.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the Helsinki District Court.

The man appealed against the district court’s verdict, but according to the court of appeals, there was no reason to allow further proceedings.

The 29-year-old man had ordered drugs four times by mail to his home address or otherwise agreed to deliver the drugs to him.

The man had ordered the first two doses in Helsinki in July 2019. He ordered the next two after moving to his new home address in Vantaa in April 2020. He never received the drugs because the postal shipments were seized by customs.

The four orders contained a total of 50 LSD tablets, 20 MDMA tablets and a solution containing 5.4 grams of MDMA and 20 milliliters of GHB.

Man denied ordering narcotics. According to him, anyone could have ordered them to his address for the purpose of harassment or damage.

He said that in 2019 he belonged to a dance community where there had been a lot of mutual jealousy and competition. The lockers at the dance venue had the addresses of the dancers on them, so according to the man, it was possible that his address was taken from it.

As another option, the man presented that when he was an entrepreneur in 2020, his company’s contact information was located at home and easily accessible to anyone.

The man also pleaded that his address was not written correctly on any of the mails. He said he was a university educated person, so it would be unlikely that he could not have written his address correctly.

In addition the man defended himself by saying that using drugs was blatantly against his religion and culture.

According to the district court, the narcotics ordered were not quite “insignificant” in value. Therefore, according to the court, it was unlikely that someone would have sent them to the man’s address with the intention of harming them.

According to the district court, there is no reasonable doubt about the man’s guilt.