Judgments | A man moved into the home of a disabled person “to help” – Soon the victim’s account was empty

A man in his twenties moved into a disabled man’s home in order to “help”. In reality, the man took the victim’s identity and money.

In the year A man born in 1996 was sentenced to one year and four months of suspended imprisonment for 42 different crimes that he committed during 2020.

In most of the crimes, the victim was a wheelchair-bound man with cerebral palsy who rented a room in his apartment to a convict. The intention was that the man would help the victim with everyday chores.

The “help” soon turned out to be a lie. Instead, the man emptied the victim’s account, took quick tips in the victim’s name, and ordered things like experience gift cards, numerous smartphones, and sweatpants online. The man also stole property from the victim’s apartment.

In total, the man caused about 20,000 euros in damage to the victim.

Criminal revealed to the victim when she began to wonder why she was not receiving her bills. The victim found three bags of his own mail in the man’s room.

The man also had two female victims.

Another of the victims was a woman who lived near the man, with whom the man became acquainted. The woman finally gave her house key to the man.

The man had secretly visited the victim’s apartment and taken money from him. The man also cheated the woman out of money, promising her a new phone in exchange.

Second the victim was the man’s girlfriend at the time. The situation was revealed to the victim when he went to the ATM and found that he only had 100 euros in his account,

The man had also taken out a 4,000 euro credit card debt in the woman’s name. Due to the financial difficulties caused by the man’s activities, the woman had to stop her studies.

The man had told both of his female victims that his father had died, he also told the other that his sister had passed away. According to the women, the man seemed to suffer from the situation.

However, the man’s relatives were not dead. They were also present at the court hearing.

Man admitted the charges.

The district court described the man’s actions as unimaginably ruthless.

The Helsinki District Court found the man guilty of 42 different crimes during the years 2019 and 2020. Of these crimes, 23 were frauds, and included several thefts, two identity thefts, and disturbing the peace.

The man had received the proceeds of crime for a total of 30,000 euros. The man was ordered to compensate the financial damage he caused.

In addition, the man was ordered to pay his ex-girlfriend 1,000 euros in compensation for the suffering caused by the insult.

The male victim appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. According to the victim, the man’s punishment should be increased. However, the Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the district court’s verdict.