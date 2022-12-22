Judgments | A man lured a 12-year-old boy to his apartment to smoke a hookah and tried to rape him

The court sentenced the man in his fifties to seven years in prison.

Helsinki This week, the district court has sentenced a man in his fifties to prison for attempted aggravated rape and several other sexual crimes against 12- and 13-year-old boys.

Ali Mukhlus Jawdat Al-Mofti received an unconditional prison sentence of seven years.

Monday’s verdict was declared secret, but the court gave a public statement about it.

The convict lured a 12-year-old boy to him by offering him a hookah, after which he tried to force him to have sex, for example by strangling him. The boy managed to struggle free from the man’s grip and was able to escape, so the act remained an attempt. The convict also masturbates in front of the same child during a video call.

The man touched or tried to touch other 12- or 13-year-old children. For some, he also tried to offer to pay for sex.

A total of six children fell victim to the man at the end of the summer. The convict systematically lured the boys to his apartment by promising them food, money or smoking a hookah. Then he tried to blackmail the boys, for example by claiming that they owed money or by threatening to send the children’s parents a picture of them smoking a hookah.

Judgement was toughened because Al-Mofti has previously been convicted of similar crimes. In 2018, the Court of Appeal of Eastern Finland sentenced him to three years in prison for, among other things, gross sexual abuse of a child.

In May, the Helsinki district court sentenced him to three months in prison for possessing and distributing an image of a child that violates sexual decency.

The judgment is not yet final. The convicted person is kept in prison.