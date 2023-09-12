Judgments | A man lost his temper on Länsiväylä when the women in Škoda overtook him

A young man was “provoked” by a Škoda driven by women and accelerated his own vehicle to a speed of over 200 kilometers per hour on Länsiväylä in Espoo.

Western Uusimaa the district court sentenced a man born in 2002 to 80 days of conditional imprisonment for aggravated endangering traffic safety.

The crime took place on a September Saturday evening in 2022, when a man driving an Audi, according to his own words, was provoked in traffic on Länsiväylä in Kirkkonummi.

According to the man, he had been driving normally with the rest of the traffic in the right lane, when a Škoda had pulled up next to him, in which there had been two women approximately the same age as the man himself.

The car overtook the man’s car, and the man said he took the passing as a challenge. The man said that he had followed the women for a few kilometers until the police stopped both cars.

According to the police, the man also flashed his headlights at another car.

Male the top speed was measured at 201 kilometers per hour, while the speed limit in the area was 100 kilometers per hour.

According to the district court, the man had a passenger on board and there were other users on the road at the time of the incident. According to the court, the man would not have had the chance to react in a dangerous situation at such speeds.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. In his complaint, the man referred to good weather conditions and visibility, and to the fact that he only covered a short distance.

Besides that, according to the man, the car was new and had good safety features. According to the man, it wasn’t about racing, he just wanted attention. According to the man, it was about betraying his judgment.

He said that he works as a driver in addition to his studies, which is why the prison sentence affected his life disproportionately.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the district court’s verdict.

