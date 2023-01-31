Judgments | A man killed an acquaintance by stabbing him in the stomach in Kajaani – he was ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment

The convict had been found innocent in a mental state examination.

To Kainu the district court has sentenced a 54-year-old man for killing his acquaintance in Kajaani. According to the verdict, the man stabbed the victim twice in the stomach with a large knife. The act took place in the man’s apartment in January of last year.

The man admitted that he caused the victim’s death, but said that killing was not his intention. He considered that he was guilty of aggravated assault and aggravated manslaughter instead of murder.

However, the court stated that the man had to consider the victim’s death a very likely result of the stabbings. That’s how it considered the act to be murder.

The convict had been found innocent in a mental examination. Instead of a prison sentence, he was ordered into involuntary psychiatric treatment.