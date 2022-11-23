Judgments | A man in his twenties was convicted of abusing a teenager, the court of appeal reduced the sentence

An adult man had intercourse with a 14-year-old girl at least twice. In the Court of Appeal, the man’s prison sentence was reduced.

Helsinki the court of appeal dealt with a case in which a 22-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl who met at a children’s camp had had sex.

The district court had sentenced a man born in 1988 to 1.5 years in prison for gross sexual abuse of a child.

In the Court of Appeal, the man’s sentence was changed to sexual abuse of a child and the sentence was reduced by four months.

Criminal happened in 2010. The victim and the man met for the first time at the camp.

At the time of the incident, the 14-year-old victim had met the man several times at the camp. On the last night, the encounter at the campfire led to intercourse.

The victim said that she was in love with the man. The contact continued after the camp, and the victim said that she fell in love with the man. The man did not want to date the victim because of her young age.

However, the victim and the man met a few times at the man’s apartment, and then had intercourse.

The man said that he didn’t really realize the age difference until the second time he had sex, he thought that it probably wasn’t relevant. According to the man, there was no more sex after that.

The incident was followed by depression and anxiety for the victim. The victim made the criminal complaint in 2018.

District court assesses the crime as aggravated sexual abuse of a child based on the criminal law in force at the time of the incident.

The man appealed to the Court of Appeal. According to him, the punishment was unreasonably harsh.

According to the man, the victim had been in another relationship at the same time, in which the victim was subjected to sexual abuse and violence. According to the man, because of this, it could not be shown that the victim’s psychological suffering was caused by his actions.

According to his own words, the man had encouraged the victim to report his own crime to the police. In his complaint, the man said that he had tried to remove the consequences of his act by supporting the victim for ten years.

In its consideration, the Court of Appeal concluded that the man’s act did not have any features that would have made the act considered outrageous.

The man was convicted in the Court of Appeal for sexually abusing a child. His sentence was reduced to one year and two months. The man was ordered to pay the victim 9,500 euros in various compensations.