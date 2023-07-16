Judgments | A man in his twenties took advantage of a teenager he met on a commuter train

The man invited the underage girls to the apartment, where he pressured one of the girls into sex.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the person born in 1998 by Jamshid Khalil to two years and four months in prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The man and his friend had met the 13- and 15-year-old friends on the commuter train. The crime took place in May 2020. The man was 21 years old at the time.

The man invited the girls to his friend’s house. There the men offered alcohol to the girls.

Man had hugged and kissed the girl. They had moved to the bedroom, where the man had finally pressured the girl into sex.

According to the district court’s assessment, the act was gross because the intercourse was unprotected, and it was accompanied by roughness and pressure.

In addition to the prison sentence, the man was ordered to compensate the victim 600 euros for pain, suffering and temporary inconvenience, and 7,000 euros for suffering. The verdict is final.