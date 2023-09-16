Judgments | A man in his twenties cheated himself of a motorcycle

A man cheated a salesman at a motorcycle store and stole gasoline. As a punishment, the man was sentenced to prison, because it was not the first time he had been involved.

A man from Helsinki put his motorcycle and its accessories up for sale on the Tori.fi website. The message was answered by a man in his twenties, with whom the seller arranged a meeting.

During the meeting, the man immediately announced that he was willing to buy the motorcycle and promised to make an immediate bank transfer to the seller. He presented the payment receipt from his phone, and the seller gave the bike with its accessories to the man.

Then the man drove off. The seller was left with the impression that the man did not know how to ride a motorcycle at all.

When the man had called the seller for a Trafi certificate, the seller said that he will not give the certificate to the man until the money appears in the account. The man also sent a fake receipt to the seller, who noticed the typos and the wrong amount on the receipt.

After that, the man was not heard from again.

The police later found the bike abandoned in Tampere. The motorcycle had suffered damages that cost 2,000 euros to repair.

Motorcycle Scam happened in June 2022. A few months later, the man was guilty of stealing petrol at a gas station in Vantaa and driving a car without a license.

The man himself denied being guilty of fraud. However, the seller had taken a photo of the man and his driver’s license at the time of the transaction.

The man had previously committed similar crimes.

The Helsinki district court sentenced a man born in 2000 to three months in prison for fraud, forgery, theft and four counts of driving a vehicle without a license. The punishment took into account the man’s three other convictions within a year.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant the man permission for further proceedings.