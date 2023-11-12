Judgments | A man in his thirties posed as a police officer and tried to cheat an elderly man out of ten tons

The unlucky thief was sentenced to prison despite the fact that the crime remained only an attempt.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1988 to five months in prison for attempted gross fraud and usurpation of official authority.

The man had called the 85-year-old woman in February 2021 and pretended to be a police officer.

The man told the woman that she had been the victim of a crime related to banking matters and asked for her bank credentials. The elderly lady gave the credentials to the man after this persistent attempt.

Man had almost succeeded in transferring almost 10,000 euros to the account of the woman who acted as an accomplice. However, the bank managed to block the money transfer.

The man admitted the crime. According to the court, he had committed similar crimes in the past, and this had to be taken into account as a basis for increasing the punishment.

The man’s accomplice received a fine for attempted money laundering.