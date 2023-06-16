Judgments | A man in his fifties photographed minors fitting swimsuits in a clothing store in Helsinki

According to the court, the crimes took place in a clothing store popular with young people. The man denied knowing that the victims were minors.

Helsinki On Friday, the district court sentenced a 54-year-old man to fines and compensation for two counts of spying and spreading an image offensive to sexual decency.

According to the court, last June, the man had videotaped 15- and 16-year-old girls and one unidentified woman with a cell phone while they were in a fitting booth in a clothing store. The victims had fitted swimwear and bras in the changing room, so they were topless for some of the time.

The man admitted to the charges of burglary, but denied that he was aware that two of the victims were minors. According to the man, the recordings were also not offensive to sexual decency.

The man told the court that he had been in the store fitting clothes and wanted to photograph how the clothes looked on him. The man said that he had moved outside the dressing room and noticed the dressing room next to it, in the direction he had been shooting. According to the man, he had not planned the act and did not see who had gone into the other dressing room.

The man told the court that he stayed at the clothing store to find out the matter himself and that all the recordings had been deleted. According to the man, he had only discovered how young people were when he was clarifying the matter with the sellers.

According to the law the clothing store in question is popular with young people. According to the court, the man who saw inside the reconciliation booth was able to observe the actions and external appearance of the victims at least for a moment. According to the court, it could be concluded from the external nature of the victims that they were quite young people. Thus, the court considered that the man either knew that the victims were under 18 years old or was indifferent to the matter.

According to the court, filming clearly violated the privacy of the victims. The filming focused on the upper body of the victims, including the breasts. The court considered that the motive for the filming appeared to be sexual, and no other understandable reason for the act emerged when the man was interviewed.

“(The accused) has photographed objects in two different dressing rooms. The issue was therefore not an action resulting from the whim of the moment or the unexpected development of the situation,” the judgment says.

Thus, the district court considered that there was no reasonable doubt about the man’s guilt, also with regard to the distribution of an image that violates sexual decency. The man was not accused of spreading the recordings, but the legal point also covers the making of the image, i.e. in this case video recording.

The district court considered that a very significant fine is a fair consequence. The man was sentenced to 80 daily fines, which makes his income almost 3,700 euros. In addition, the man was sentenced to pay a total of 3,000 euros in compensation to the minor victims.