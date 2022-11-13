Judgments | A man hit a female friend with a baseball bat and a leather belt – Said it was foreplay

A man was sentenced to prison for assaulting his dating partner. On top of that, he lost his baseball bat to the state.

Man abused his female friend in a private apartment in Espoo in the summer of 2019. Among other things, he hit her with a metal baseball bat and whipped her with a leather belt.

The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa sentenced a man born in 1994 to 30 days in prison.

According to the man, the couple, who had been dating for a short time, had engaged in a lot of rough sex around the time of the incident. According to the man, the couple had mutually agreed on the safe word “ballfish” for this purpose.

According to the victim, it was an assault, not sexual stimulation as the man claimed.

A crime the victim had no clear memories of the night of the event. During the preliminary investigation, the victim had said that he used to occasionally play violent games during sex.

Regarding the night of the event, the victim could not assess how far the events were a joke and at what point the man “went out of control”.

According to the man, the couple had been spending the evening at the man’s home. They had sex, which, according to the man, included all kinds of slapping and, for example, using a thong.

According to the man, the baseball bat was not originally intended to be used, but it had been within reach. According to his own words, the man had hit the victim in the hand with a stick.

According to the man, the victim had then said “ball fish”. The man himself said that he understood that “maybe now I went a little too far”.

The man went to sleep and the victim called an ambulance for himself so he could show his hand to the doctor. The victim had bruises and soreness in different parts of the body from the incident.

The right it was undisputed that the man had squeezed the victim by the throat, whipped him, pulled his hair, held his ear and hit him with a baseball bat. The man admitted that he may have also hit the victim with his open palm.

However, the man denied the charge of assault. He said that things happened at the request of the victim. According to the law, a person can give his consent to mild and ordinary assault, which removes the criminality of the act.

The district court stated that the reliability of both parties’ accounts was weakened by the fact that both were under the influence of intoxicants or medication at the time of the incident.

Based on the victim’s story, the man’s confession and the doctor’s statement, it was possible to prove that the man inflicted physical violence on the victim. Even if the victim had consented to a similar act in the past, according to the district court, it does not mean that there was consent this time.

According to the district court, the man had not sufficiently ensured the victim’s consent to the acts, and thus the man was deemed guilty of assault.

The man was sentenced to 30 days in prison. The man’s previous criminality required the sentence of imprisonment to be unconditional. He was also ordered to forfeit his baseball bat to the state. The judgment is not binding.