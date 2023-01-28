Judgments | A man got angry at his wife’s make-up, abused his pregnant spouse

The man, nervous about his wife’s make-up, strangled and beat his spouse. The man received a suspended prison sentence.

Western Uusimaa the district court sentenced a man born in 1997 to a four-month suspended prison term for crimes against his spouse.

According to the district court, the reprehensibility of the man’s actions was increased by the fact that he used violence against his pregnant spouse.

Crimes took place in Espoo between August and October in 2020.

The first time, the man got angry with his wife because she had put on make-up. The man said that he suspected that the wife was going on a date.

The man strangled the wife with both hands and hit her at least once in the face.

The man had also pressed his wife’s face with a pillow for ten minutes, letting her breathe in between. The man stopped the abuse when the pregnant spouse started complaining of pain in her stomach.

The woman suffered, among other things, bruises, swelling, loss of consciousness and pain.

The man abused his spouse several times after this. The wife said that the man had beaten her, sat on her, dragged her around the apartment and shoved pantyhose into her mouth so she couldn’t call for help.

Man was convicted of deprivation of liberty in addition to assault. The wife said that the man had forbidden her to leave the apartment and hid her belongings.

The man denied the charges. He said that the couple had arguments in which violence had been used on both sides. According to his own words, he never first targeted his wife with violence, but used it in self-defense.

The man was sentenced for assault that occurred in two different situations and for deprivation of liberty that occurred in two different situations.

The man has no previous prison sentences, which is why the district court sentenced the man to four months of conditional imprisonment.

The judgment is not binding.