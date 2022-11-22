Judgments | A man got ahold of teenage girls and pushed me, he was sentenced to 20 days in prison

A man fetched teenage girls alcohol. Soon the situation progressed to pushing. The man was convicted of two assaults and an alcohol crime.

Man bought beer and other mild alcoholic beverages for teenagers 20 years younger than himself, and then assaulted two teenagers. The man was sentenced to 20 days in prison for two counts of assault and an alcohol crime at the Helsinki District Court.

The man, born in 1987, appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal. However, the Helsinki Court of Appeal rejected the appeal. The judgment of the district court is therefore legally binding.

Both the assaults took place in Helsinki in April 2020. The victims knew the perpetrator from before, as he had bought the 13-year-old victim three tentacles and other alcoholic beverages for the victim’s group of friends.

The first assault took place in the center of Helsinki. The situation was recorded on a surveillance camera. The man grabbed the 13-year-old victim by the neck and pushed him so that the victim fell headfirst towards the door behind him. After this, the victim fell to the ground.

The victim told the court that he was drunk and probably annoyed the man. The man’s reaction had come as a surprise to the victim. The man had ordered the victim to get up.

The man claimed to have met the victim by chance on the street. The man said he thought it was some kind of fan meeting, as he described himself as “a person known to young people on social media”.

Second the assault happened when the first assault victim’s 14-year-old friend went to investigate the incident.

At the meeting in the center of Helsinki, according to the victim’s description, there was “disgusting shouting on both sides”. For example, the man threatened to rape and kill the girl. When the young man was about to leave, the man had suddenly pushed him down the stairs.

The first one regarding the abuse, the man appealed to the emergency protection provision. He said the victim tried to steal something from his backpack and the man had pushed the girl to protect his property.

The man denied two other crimes.

The district court believed the victims and witnesses. According to the court, the man’s explanation about the fandom was also not credible.

The man has been sentenced in 2021 to more than five years in prison. According to the district court, the acts and new crimes appearing in the criminal record show that the man is repeating an act that seriously violates the physical integrity of another.