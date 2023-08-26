Judgments | A man committed fraud: He sold a non-existent football competition package for thousands of euros

Two men in their thirties defrauded financial institutions and individuals for thousands of euros.

Thirty between 2017 and 2019, the man took out thousands of euros in loans and consumer credits from various financial institutions without any intention of paying them back.

The largest individual loan taken by a man was 20,500 euros. He also ordered thousands of euros worth of goods from various online stores, but left the installments unpaid.

In support of his loan application, the man also sent a fake tax decision and salary statements from a company where he had never actually worked.

The man also bought a phone and subscription with installments, and didn’t pay the bills for either. In total, the man caused financial damage of more than 50,000 euros.

Man denied most of the charges. He said that he thought the money was betting winnings, for example. In one case, he said he was a victim of identity theft.

However, the man’s phone number and email address had been used in the funding applications, and the money had been paid into his bank account.

A man born in 1984 was sentenced for 19 counts of fraud, one attempt to commit fraud, forgery and aggravated fraud to eight months’ conditional imprisonment at the Helsinki District Court.

In the same the trial also dealt with fraud committed by the man’s friend.

For example, a friend cheated on the rental market: To a man, he presented himself as a potential landlord and got the applicant to pay 1,100 euros for the purchase of an apartment, 2,000e deposit and 890 monthly rent.

On the other hand, he himself rented the apartment under a false identity and failed to pay rent, water bills and parking fees.

In addition to that, a friend cheated a victim out of 4,000 euros by selling a non-existent ticket package to the European Football Championship.

In the year A man born in 1991 was sentenced to five months in prison for four counts of fraud. The man’s previous convictions were taken into account in the punishment. The man was guilty of 13 frauds during the years 2011-2019.

The punishment was reduced because the man’s life situation was considered to have changed from his former “lifestyle prone to fraud”.

Both judgments are legally binding.