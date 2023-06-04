Judgments | A man built a cannabis farm in his bedroom – Then the hundred-liter irrigation system failed

In his forties, the man built a cannabis grow house in his home. The leak of the tank that was part of the irrigation system caused moisture damage to the neighboring apartment.

A man from Espoo decided to become a hemp farmer. The man built a grow tent in his rented apartment, which included high-power lighting and a ventilation and irrigation system.

The man’s cultivations were revealed towards the end of 2020, when a maintenance man arrived to inspect the apartment due to suspected water damage.

The hundred-liter water tank belonging to the nursery had begun to leak onto the floor of the man’s bedroom.

Leakage caused moisture damage to the man’s own apartment. For example, the wardrobes in the bedroom of the man’s apartment had to be dismantled and the frames replaced.

Elevated surface humidity values ​​were also measured in the neighboring apartment.

In the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa, the man was charged with a narcotics crime and causing damage.

The man admitted to growing hemp, but denied the charge of causing damage. He said that he tried to be careful in his upbringing and did not act deliberately. However, the man admitted that the leaking water tank had at least a partial causal connection to the water damage.

The right the task remained to decide whether the man should have considered water damage as a probable penalty for building the irrigation system.

According to the district court, the man should have regularly checked the irrigation system for possible leaks. However, according to the law, the occurrence of water damage could not be considered more likely than its non-occurrence.

In principle, the court considered the establishment of a nursery in a non-waterproof space to be a negligent procedure.

In the year A man born in 1983 was sentenced to a 60-day fine for a drug offence. Even though the charge of causing damage was dismissed, he was obliged to compensate the housing association with damages of 20,000 euros plus interest.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. He wanted the compensation to be adjusted to 5,000 euros.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further processing of the appeal.