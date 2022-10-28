Judgments | A man brutally raped a 16-year-old girl in Espoo, he had only known the victim for a few hours

The Court of Appeal confirmed the prison sentence of the rapist of a 16-year-old girl in Lintuvaara, Espoo, and ordered him to be imprisoned immediately.

Commercial center A night out that started with Sello in Espoo ended with rape in Espoo’s Leppävaara. The 16-year-old victim went with his friend to a private apartment for an evening out, according to the convict he met in the shopping center and his acquaintances.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced the 30-year-old Naael Talib Dakhil Albadrin for three years and eight months in prison for aggravated rape.

In addition, he was ordered to compensate his victim 8,000 euros for his suffering and 300 euros for pain, discomfort and other temporary inconvenience.

Criminal happened in Espoo in January 2018 at the apartment of a convicted acquaintance, where they talked, listened to music and drank alcohol.

The victim and the convict moved to the bedroom where the rape took place. The victim said that he told the convict that he did not want to have sexual intercourse. The victim also said that she physically resisted the rape and tried to get away from the situation.

However, the convict continued the act using physical violence.

The convict claimed that the acts had taken place voluntarily and by mutual consent. The court did not find it credible that the 16-year-old would have been ready for sexual intercourse only a few hours after the meeting. In addition, the victim had told about the events consistently immediately after the events.

The judgment is not binding.