Judgments | A man broke into the embassy in Helsinki, drank a bottle of Thai beer there and started to ship stuff out

The man stole, among other things, a safe and a hundred passports in several batches. He explained that he found the items in the park.

Man stole a hundred passports, a safe, a computer monitor and two mice from the Thai embassy in Helsinki.

The theft took place in December 2020.

The accused had broken into the embassy by twisting open a window.

He took with him in several batches, among other things, 77 Thai passports, 23 Finnish passports, a safe, Thai currency and numerous Thai documents such as visa applications.

In addition the accused drank Thai beer at the embassy and left the bottle behind. His DNA was found in the bottle.

A man matching the characteristics of the accused was also photographed in the courtyard of the Thai embassy on the day of the crime, a little after 6 o'clock in the morning.

A footprint matching his shoes was found on the embassy windowsill. Stolen property was also found in the possession of the accused.

However, according to his own words, he didn't visit the embassy, ​​so he couldn't Steal from there either. He said he found the stolen property in the park.

The court did not find the explanation credible.

Artificial according to the district court, was particularly reprehensible because the act was equipped with instruments and the stolen property was of considerable value.

The reprehensibility of the act was also emphasized by the fact that it was directed at the embassy of a foreign country.

In addition, the defendant had usurped part of the property the first time, and then returned to the scene to usurp more property, which showed the systematic nature of the procedure.

The accused was accused of several other thefts, attempted burglaries and assault.

He was sentenced at the Helsinki District Court in June to seven months' unconditional imprisonment due to his previous criminal history.

The accused tried to appeal the sentence to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, which decided this week not to grant the right to appeal.