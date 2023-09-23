Judgments | A man broke into his acquaintance’s home in Helsinki and announced that he was looking for a rake: Soon, bloodshed began in the yard

A man in his thirties tried to kill his acquaintance by beating him with a crowbar and a baseball bat.

In the year A man born in 1989 tried to kill an acquaintance in his backyard. The crime took place in Suutarila, Helsinki, in August 2020.

The man had broken into his acquaintance’s apartment on the first floor through the backyard.

The victim had been sitting on the couch with his girlfriend when the man had appeared in the apartment through an unlocked door and announced that he was going to get a cleaner from the car. The man came back with an object resembling a sledgehammer and a baseball bat.

Vesuri is a sharper bladed weapon intended for handling trees than a knife.

Victim tried to escape to her apartment, but the man caught her and started beating her in the backyard.

The man hit him all over the body with a sledgehammer and then hit him on the head with a baseball bat.

The victim suffered several fractures to the jawbone, a fractured eye socket, several wounds. The man’s jaw had to be operated on later.

The situation was interrupted when the police arrived. The police found the man hiding in a bush in the victim’s backyard.

Man denied the charges. He suspected that the victim’s injuries were the result of intimate partner violence or self-inflicted during the victim’s depression.

The district court found it implausible that a suicidal person would stab himself in the back or manage to break his own jawbone.

According to the court, the man must have considered the victim’s death a very likely result of his actions.

The man was guilty of attempted murder last time in 2015. The man also had an extensive criminal history.

The District Court of Helsinki sentenced Soni Valte Armas Nymanin for aggravated breach of domestic peace and attempted murder to three years in prison. The man’s numerous other convictions from the past two years had a humiliating effect on the punishment.

The man was ordered to pay the victim 11,000 euros in various compensations.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. He still denied having caused the victim’s injuries and demanded a shorter sentence anyway.

In his cross-appeal, the prosecutor demanded an increase in the sentence.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal considered that the man’s previous criminality should be taken into account even more significantly as a basis for toughening the case. In the Court of Appeal, the man’s sentence was increased to four years and eight months.

