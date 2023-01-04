Judgments | A man broke into an apartment in Helsinki’s Käpylä with tools and took silver jewelry

A man was convicted of burglary in Helsinki’s Käpylä. As loot, he got a silver necklace and Swedish crowns.

In the year A man born in 1977 was sentenced to five months in prison for aggravated theft at the Helsinki District Court.

A man broke into an apartment in Helsinki’s Käpylä. Silver jewelry and Swedish crowns disappeared from the apartment.

The burglary was stopped when the police arrived. The man had left his tools at the crime scene. According to the district court, being equipped with tools supported the planning of the act.

Also, the shoe prints collected from the scene corresponded to the shoes the man was wearing when he was apprehended.

Another person who moved together with the man was also suspected of the crime. According to the court, however, travel information alone was not sufficient evidence.

As evidence the criminal group used, among other things, telemonitoring data and the use of the suspect’s travel card. This information was not seen as conclusively supporting the suspects’ guilt.

The stolen property had been found in apartments rented by the suspects in Vantaa and Helsinki. However, this was not seen as sufficiently supporting the notion of the suspects’ guilt.

The verdict is related to a series of burglaries in the capital region, where apartment buildings were broken into with tools in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. Jewelry, electronics and other property worth about 100,000 euros had been obtained as loot from the crimes.

The man and three other people were initially suspected of a total of thirteen aggravated thefts.