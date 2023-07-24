Judgments | A man broke into a house in Kauniainen and left with the address label on a suitcase

A habitual criminal in his forties broke into an elderly person’s home through a ventilation window.

Western Uusimaa the district court sentenced a man born in 1983 to 30 days in prison for theft after he broke into an elderly person’s home in Kauniainen.

The crime took place in February 2019.

The man and his accomplice had climbed in through the ventilation window of the detached house. A 94-year-old woman lived alone in the apartment.

The burglars ransacked the apartment, but apparently only got the leather address tag from the suitcase.

In a house the woman who lived there woke up to sounds and called her daughter who lives nearby. The woman thought an animal had entered the apartment.

Upon arriving at the yard of the house, the resident’s daughter saw footprints and extinguished torches left by those who broke into the house. The daughter called the police. The police found traces of blood in the yard, the DNA of which matched the man’s sample. The other factor remained unknown.

Man denied breaking into the apartment. He also stated that fulfilling the hallmarks of theft would require that movable property be stolen. Now, according to the man, it was a worthless address tag.

However, the district court considered that there was no reasonable doubt about the man’s guilt.

The man had a criminal history of similar acts. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with three other prison sentences taken into account.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant the man permission for further proceedings.

