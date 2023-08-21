Judgments | A man broke into a home in Kauniainen and hit his ex-wife’s sleeping partner in the neck with a stick

A jealous man broke into his ex-wife’s home and stabbed her new spouse in the neck with a bladed weapon. In court, the man pleaded for emergency protection.

In spring a man who escaped from the police for several days was sentenced in the district court. A man born in 1981 hit his ex-spouse’s new partner in the neck with a bladed weapon.

The crime took place in Kauniainen on April 21.

The previous day, the man had arrived at his ex-spouse’s door and threatened her with violence, taking her house key. The man himself said that it was about the key to the couple’s joint child.

The man had previously sent aggressive messages and threatened his ex-wife. The couple had been separated for five years.

The next night at five in the morning, the man arrived at the apartment again. The ex-wife woke up to the door opening and saw the light of the man’s flashlight. The man jumped into the bed of the ex-wife and the victim and hit the victim in the neck with a sledgehammer that belonged to his work clothes.

The impact caused the victim to fracture a cervical vertebra.

After that, the man hit the victim several times on the head. As a result, the victim’s nose was broken.

After this, the man left the place and went on the run.

Police caught the man at the beginning of May.

The man admitted that he went to the apartment and hit the victim in the neck with a stick. According to the man, the victim was not sleeping but had tried to get his hands on a firearm, which is why the man’s actions should be assessed as emergency protection or an exaggeration of emergency protection.

According to the man, the victim’s nose was broken after he fell out of bed.

The district court did not find the man’s story credible. No firearms were found in the apartment either.

According to the district court, the man must have understood that when he hit the victim hard in the neck with a bladed weapon, the possibility of his death is quite likely.

Western Uusimaa the district court sentenced Marko Kuuran for attempted murder and aggravated breach of domestic peace to a five-year prison sentence.

The man has a previous criminal history. At the beginning of the millennium, the man participated in, among other things, the robbery of a watch and gold shop.

He was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence in March 2022. However, the district court did not order this punishment to be executed, as it was a short punishment for a different type of crime.

The man was ordered to pay the victim 7,000 euros in various compensations for suffering, as well as 1,500 euros to his ex-wife for the suffering and 500 euros for the ruined bedclothes and carpet.

The judgment is not binding.