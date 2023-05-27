Judgments | A man attacked his neighbor’s home: He shot with an air pistol and broke the bed

A man in his twenties appeared at his neighbor’s door with an air pistol because he imagined his girlfriend was the neighbor’s prisoner.

In the year A man born in 1997 was convicted of assault. The man shot his neighbor several times with an air pistol.

The crime took place in October 2020 in Vantaa.

The man had used amphetamine and, according to his own words, fell into an intoxication psychosis. The previous time, when he was in a drunken psychosis, he had tried to go through the neighbor’s door with a stick.

This time he imagined his girlfriend being captured by his neighbor. The man left with an air pistol to save his girlfriend.

Man appeared at his neighbor’s door, told the neighbor to move away and started looking for his girlfriend in the apartment.

The man began to search the neighbor’s rooms and open cupboards. The man also broke things, for example the microwave oven and the clothes rack. He also jumped a broken motorized bed.

When the neighbor urged the man to leave the apartment, a fight ensued.

The neighbor was shot several times in the situation, including in the hand, chest and thigh. The man had to visit the hospital.

Man admitted that he was guilty of assault as a reduced plea. The district court of Itä-Uusimaa considered that there is no reason to consider the self-inflicted disturbance of consciousness as a factor that reduces culpability.

The man also pleaded that he alone was not to blame for the start of the physical confrontation.

The court considered that the victim himself did not contribute to the situation, as the man had suddenly appeared at his neighbor’s apartment and started threatening him with a gun.

Man was sentenced to one year and three months’ suspended imprisonment. The man was ordered to pay the victim EUR 1,000 for pain, swelling and other temporary inconvenience, EUR 3,000 for trauma-related stress reaction, EUR 1,000 for mental suffering and EUR 1,000 for permanent cosmetic damage.

In addition to that, the man was ordered to compensate for various property damages, such as white shoes stained with blood.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal reduced the man’s sentence by three months. In addition, compensation awarded to the victim was reduced.

Correction 27.5. 2:16 p.m.: The title of the article previously talked about an air rifle.