Judgments | A man attacked his friend at a night out and started beating him with a vacuum cleaner

The Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced a 27-year-old man for assaults that occurred more than seven years ago.

Young the man assaulted his acquaintances on three separate occasions in Vantaa. The crimes took place at the home of another victim, where a lot of alcohol was consumed.

The first assault took place in February 2016. The victim and the man were both drunk and had a disagreement. The man had suddenly tried to stab the victim.

The victim managed to put his hands to protect himself. The knife hit the victim on the back of the hand.

The second assault happened a few weeks later. The victim was the same man as in the first assault.

The victim and the man had again spent the evening in the same private apartment. The victim had been leaving when the man and his friend had stopped him.

The man had attacked the victim, first hit him with his fists, and after the victim fell to the ground, hit him with a metal vacuum cleaner pipe.

The third the victim of the assault was a resident of a private apartment. The abuse took place in April 2018.

The victim had been lying on the couch when the man had started punching the victim in the head area and strangled him unconscious with an electric cord.

Incidents was discussed for the first time in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa in 2021.

The man admitted the latest assault, but denied the assaults that happened in 2016. The district court found the victim’s story credible. The evidence also included, among other things, the calls to the emergency center that the victim had made immediately after the assault.

The district court sentenced a man born in 1995 to two years and six months for two assaults and one aggravated assault. to imprisonment.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal found the man guilty of the same crimes as the district court, but the court reduced the man’s sentence to less than two years in prison.

In the Court of Appeal, the man’s previous convictions were taken into account to reduce the sentence. The man has previously received prison sentences for, among other things, robbery and aggravated assault.

