Judgments A man asked a minor in the swimming pool for permission to touch the crotch – Court of Appeal acquitted

The district court had previously sentenced the man to three months’ probation.

Helsinki the court of appeal acquitted the 32-year-old man from charges of attempting to sexually exploit a minor child.

The charge concerned a situation in a swimming pool where an accused had approached a victim in swimming trunks on a staircase.

The man had asked the boy in English in a quiet voice “can I touch you?” that is, can I touch? Meanwhile, the man had pointed the boy towards the swimwear.

The boy had answered the man in the negative and left the situation in the locker room where the man had followed him.

Man admitted the events described in the indictment, but according to the defense it was not an act that progressed to the level of the company.

According to the district court’s ruling, the exploitation has remained an attempt for incidental reasons related to the victim, i.e. because the victim has responded in the negative and left the scene quickly.

In its decision, the Court of Appeal reached the opposite conclusion. The Court of Appeal did not regard the victim’s refusal as an incidental reason within the meaning of the law. According to the court’s judgment, the perpetrator would have touched the victim only if he had obtained permission to do so and the perpetrator of the crime thus committed was uncertain.

Instead, according to the Court of Appeal, the case involved the author’s voluntary waiver.

Typically voluntary renunciation has been invoked in case law in situations where the offender has committed an act but has decided not to complete it.

For example, in a situation where a burglar tries to turn around and leave the place before breaking the window.

In the case of the swimming pool, the Court of Appeal held that the perpetrator could have touched the boy without his permission. Although he followed the boy to the locker room, he did not seek contact there either. According to the judgment, the author has voluntarily given up the work in the locker room at the latest.

Once the court reached this conclusion, the perpetrator was not penalized for the attempt and, consequently, the verdict he received was overturned.