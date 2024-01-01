Judgments | A man abused his ex-spouse because she had sold the boots of their common child

A man was convicted of assaulting his strangled ex-spouse over rubber boots.

Forty a man abused his ex-spouse in Helsinki in August 2020. At the time, the man was bringing the couple's 5-year-old daughter back to her mother.

The former spouses had an argument about the child's old boots. The man had once bought rubber boots for the child, which the child's mother had since sold.

Now the man didn't want to let the child have the backpack until the woman paid for the boots. The woman, on the other hand, took this phone from the man in order to get the child's backpack for herself.

Situation escalated into a physical altercation. The man started to grab the phone from the woman's hand and at the same time strangled the woman by the neck with one hand. The woman's headphones broke in the situation.

The woman had called the emergency center immediately after the situation ended.

Man denied the charge. He admitted that he was angry because the woman had sold the boots that the man had bought for the child, but otherwise, according to the man, it was about the woman's scheming and lying.

The man believed that the woman had made up the events to hinder the man's career and cause him suffering.

The district court found the man's account of the events to be illogical. Although the couple had a long-standing maintenance dispute in the background, the district court did not believe the man's theory of staging.

The doctor's report also supported the woman's story.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1983 to a 40-day fine for assault.

He was ordered to pay the woman 200 euros for pain, suffering and temporary suffering. The verdict is final.

