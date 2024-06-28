Judgments | A long prison sentence for a foreign man for the Vuosaari murder

Judgments|The victim and the perpetrator met each other at drug deals, where at the end of the escalating struggle, the perpetrator stabbed the victim in the heart with a knife.

Helsinki District Court gave the verdict on Friday About the murder that happened in Vuosaari in February.

The district court sentenced Romans Kalniets for the manslaughter committed as an exaggeration of emergency protection and for the aggravated drug crime to a total of seven years and four months in prison. In the verdict, the man is said to be a foreigner who, according to the information received, does not have an apartment or a permanent job in Finland.

The police received a report about the body found outside on February 27 through the emergency center. The announcement was made by an outsider. The police found the body on Vuosaari’s Ulappasarentie.

According to the court’s decision, the victim and the perpetrator met each other outside in front of drug stores in Vuosaari. According to the court, Kalniets stabbed the victim once in the heart with a knife at the end of the struggle. The victim had tried to rob Kalniets of property and attacked him.

In court Kalniets denied the charge, claiming that the victim was injured by the knife accidentally. The district court found it implausible that the victim’s injury was caused by falling on top of a sharp weapon.

Although the district court considered that an emergency protection situation was present in the case, it did not consider the blow to the heart with a bladed weapon to be defensible. According to the district court, the victim did not target Kalniets with violence, except for holding him back.

The drug conviction was handed down for the illegal sale of Flormidal tablets classified as narcotics by Kalniets and for the possession of 364 Subutex tablets.