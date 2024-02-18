Sunday, February 18, 2024
Judgments | A jealous man got angry and started to wet his common-law wife with a vacuum cleaner in Vantaa

February 18, 2024
The man started to beat his wife, who was sleeping in bed, with a vacuum cleaner pipe, and then shot her in the face with a crossbow.

The man started to beat his wife, who was sleeping in bed, with a vacuum cleaner pipe, and then shot her in the face with a crossbow.

Jealous a man abused his common-law wife in Vantaa in February 2023.

The couple had an argument after the man read his spouse's text messages with another man on his phone. The woman was unwilling to discuss the matter with her husband and went to sleep.

Next, the woman who was sleeping under the covers woke up to the man hitting her with a metal vacuum cleaner pipe. The man hit the woman several times in the body with a pipe.

After that, the man shot the woman in the face with a crossbow. The arrow pierced the woman's left cheek. According to the doctor, the risk of injury was significant.

Man admitted to hitting his spouse a few times with a vacuum cleaner pipe. According to the man, the crossbow went off accidentally.

According to the court, the explanations given by both the victim and the man in the district court about the situation when the crossbow went off were incomplete and superficial. According to the court, however, based on the forensic laboratory's statement, for example, the spring did not go off unintentionally.

The prosecutor initially demanded a sentence for the man for attempted murder. The woman had been a victim of domestic violence by a man before.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court found the man guilty of aggravated assault. Because the man called the emergency center voluntarily and opened the front door of the apartment for helpers, he was deemed to have voluntarily tried to prevent serious consequences for the victim.

Born in 1993 Miro Samuel Koivuniemi was sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison. He was also ordered to forfeit his crossbow to the state.

The man was ordered to pay the victim 3,500 euros in various compensations.

The man appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal, but the Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the district court's verdict.

