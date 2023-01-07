Judgments | A homeless duo broke into cage warehouses in Helsinki: They took ice cream and stuff as loot

The court sentenced the two who broke into warehouses and club rooms to prison terms.

Homeless a man and a woman broke into several cage warehouses in Helsinki housing associations in 2021.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal has given its verdict on the matter on Thursday.

In the district court a middle-aged man and woman were accused of a total of eleven different crimes in 2021.

Most of the charges were theft, attempted theft and damage. In addition, the man was accused, for example, of possessing an object capable of harming another, i.e. a knife, in a public place.

According to the charges, the duo had broken into several cage warehouses or club premises in different parts of Helsinki.

In part for example, tools or an electric bicycle had been seized from burglaries. Other places had lost smaller items such as a sleeping bag or ice cream. In many parts of the indictment, it was assumed that the biggest financial damages came from doors broken with an ax or crowbar, for example.

The woman and the man both admitted to some of the charges and denied others. For example, the man said that in some of the charges they had entered the premises through open doors just to sleep because they were homeless.

The district court examined photographs of burglary marks on the premises’ doors and issued its verdict a year ago in January.

It found that the man was guilty of attempted theft, three counts of possessing an object or substance capable of harming another, five counts of theft and two counts of causing damage. The woman, on the other hand, was convicted of attempted theft and four thefts.

The man was sentenced to six months and the woman to four months of unconditional imprisonment.

Woman appealed his sentence to the Helsinki Court of Appeal and demanded that his sentence be changed to probation or community service.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal considered the punishment to be fair in relation to the actions.

However, the sentence was reduced to two months in prison. This is because in 2022 the woman has received prison sentences for several crimes, some of which are very similar to the crimes discussed now. In principle, all of these could have been dealt with in one trial.