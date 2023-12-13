Judgments | A group of shaking kittens was found in the trunk – A man smuggled pets from Estonia

A man brought kittens and puppies to Finland under questionable conditions. The puppies were ordered to be killed and the man was fined for smuggling.

Thirty a man was convicted of smuggling after he had brought puppies from Estonia to Finland, which he said he tried to save.

The crime took place at the end of 2017.

The man brought five puppies from abroad alone or with an unknown accomplice. The animals did not have the documents required for importation, official health certificates or international registrations.

The man was caught in the harbor with the dogs. The puppies were taken into custody by the authorities and ordered to be euthanized.

Prosecutor demanded that the man be punished for an animal protection crime in addition to smuggling.

According to the prosecutor, the man had transported animals in the trunk of a car, in too-tight transport boxes and in dirty conditions without drinking water. Five puppies were placed in two transport boxes.

According to the prosecutor, the man had also brought 4–6 kittens to Finland.

Man denied the crimes. According to the man, the kittens were born in Finland, and he said he brought the puppies as pets for himself and his close family. He said that he saved puppies from being euthanized in Estonia.

In the years 2015–2017, the man had a total of 7 different sales announcements about different animals on the Tori.fi website. The man sold kittens for 220 euros. The man's mother was previously convicted of illegally importing puppies.

The court also heard the person who bought the kitten as a witness, who had bought the kitten from the man. According to the witness, the man had four kittens in the trunk of the car, which had been shaking.

The Helsinki district court sentenced a man born in 1992 to 30 days of conditional imprisonment for smuggling and animal welfare crimes.

The man was also ordered to be banned from keeping animals and to forfeit all the animals he owned to the state. In addition to that, the man was ordered to forfeit 880 euros in proceeds of crime to the state.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. The man pleaded that he was not aware of the regulations related to the importation of animals.

In the Court of Appeal, it was considered that there was insufficient evidence of the importation of kittens and that the kittens might have been born in Finland. The charge was dismissed for the kittens.

The Court of Appeals also ended up rejecting the charge of an animal welfare crime. Although the transport conditions were inadequate, the court did not consider the transport to have caused long-term harm to the animals.

In the Helsinki Court of Appeal, the man's punishment for smuggling was reduced to a 60-day fine.

The ban on keeping animals, the forfeiture of animals to the state and the forfeiture of criminal proceeds were also canceled in the Court of Appeal.