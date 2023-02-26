Judgments | A girl who was a victim of sexual abuse at the age of 15 received compensation for a trial that was delayed for years

The Court of Appeal considered that the processing of a serious criminal case has clearly taken too long considering the quality and scope of the case.

at the age of 15 a girl who was a victim of sexual abuse received compensation in the Helsinki Court of Appeal for a three-year delay in the sexual crime trial.

The Court of Appeal considered that the case involved very serious criminal suspicions where the victim was a minor. According to the court, the processing of the case has clearly taken too long considering the quality and scope of the case.

According to the court, it should not have been difficult to find out the matter and it should not have been difficult to reach the persons involved.

The state was obliged to pay the interested party 4,500 euros as compensation for the delay in the trial.

At issue The crime happened on New Year’s Eve in 2014 in Järvenpää, where a party for minors was going on.

At the time of the crime, the 15- and 17-year-old boys had sex with the girl without her consent.

A criminal complaint was filed two years later on the initiative of the girl’s school nurse. The charge, on the other hand, was brought up in the district court only in January 2020.

Police had interrogated the girl when she was 16 years old. According to the complaint, the police had not directed him to support measures or procured him an assistant.

The delay in the criminal process was partly due to the fact that the underage girl had not directly submitted demands for punishment or compensation during the preliminary investigation, but had left the matter to her guardians to handle. However, the police did not contact the parents after the questioning.

In addition, the matter was delayed by the fact that one of the respondents could not be reached at first. However, according to the complaint, it was a school student who lived at home in his hometown, and it should have been easy to reach him.

Criminal procedure in the end it took almost five years, of which the Court of Appeal considered the duration of the delay to have been three years.

The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa sentenced the men born in 1999 and 1997 to conditional six-month prison terms for sexually abusing a child as a young person.

In addition, they had to compensate the owner 500 euros for pain and suffering and 1,500 euros for mental suffering.

The authors appealed the matter to the Court of Appeal, but later withdrew their appeal, so the district court’s verdict remained in force.

