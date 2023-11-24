Judgments | A first-grader stabbed his classmate with a steak knife in the middle of the school day – convicted of attempted murder

A 16-year-old boy was given a reduced sentence for the attempted murder committed as a young person.

District court gave its decision on Thursday in a case where a 16-year-old boy stabbed his 15-year-old schoolmate in the back with a steak knife in the middle of the school day. The situation happened in March at Kaisaniemi school in Ylivieska.

The prosecutor demanded that the 16-year-old be punished for attempted murder committed as a young person. The accused took a knife with him to school and hid it in his clothes before hitting his victim in the body, causing death. Only quick access to treatment saved the victim’s life.

The Oulu district court already stated in its interim judgment in May that it was undisputed that the accused deliberately hit the victim in the back with a bladed weapon. The 16-year-old was ordered by a court decision to undergo a mental state examination, the results of which were discussed in the district court on Thursday.

In its decision on Friday, the court sentenced the boy to three years in prison, reduced to three years in prison for attempted murder committed as a young person.

Prosecutor said the act was outrageous because it happened at school and targeted a 15-year-old innocent victim. According to the prosecutor, the suspect’s intention was to kill.

The 16-year-old admitted that he had hit the victim with a knife, but denied that the act was planned and that he intended to kill. To the police, the boy characterized his act as a “stab in the head”.

Prosecutor the suspect had been planning his act for months by looking for information about the effects of the stabbing and the resulting criminal consequences.

He made hundreds of internet searches related to stabbings and acts of violence. A large number of them told about stabbings committed by a young person.

The searches were, for example, related to the Bodominjärvi incident and the Raahe Halloween murder. The suspect made searches with keywords such as “such punishments have been received by young people for killing”, “is stabbing harmful” and “how does it feel to be stabbed”. He made his last searches just an hour before the act.

The accused said that he was the victim’s friend before, but not anymore. According to her own words, it started to annoy her that the boy imitated her sometimes.

The victim, on the other hand, told the police that he started to avoid the attacker’s company. According to the victim, they did not have an argument, but the 16-year-old had encouraged her to smoke cigarettes and steal from the store.

The judgment is not binding.

Helsingin Sanomat does not publish the name of the convicted person because he is a minor.