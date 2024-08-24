Judgments | A female Puri supervisor at the summer festival in Helsinki

Judgments|The woman who bit the orderly supervisor defended herself by saying that the man had called her a bad girl.

Helsinki In August 2022, the second day of the Wow festival was going on in Alppipuisto, when a 41-year-old woman Puri assaulted a security guard.

It is a free city festival organized by associations.

Between in the midst of the festival, there was a strange altercation when a woman who visited the festival was thrown out of the festival area.

The woman had previously caused a disturbance in the area and had been evicted from the festival area once. The woman later tried to enter the festival area, but was told at the outer gate that she could not be admitted. He tried to get his bag from the cloakroom, but was prevented by security.

The organizers carried the woman away from the gates of the festival area when the woman was able to break free from the grip of one of them. As a result of breaking away, the woman punched another police officer hard.

Woman claimed in the district court that he had bitten the security guard in self-defense. According to his statement, the law enforcers had tied him in bundles and pushed him to the ground.

She claimed that one of the supervisors had called her a bad girl and claimed that she liked to be spanked.

The district court found no evidence for the woman’s statements.

The bite caused a deep wound that had to be checked for infectious diseases, so the warden had to go to the emergency room because of the fight.

The order supervisor told the district court that the woman who bit her had appeared to be attacking, aggressive and confused. According to the supervisor, the woman was warned in advance about using force.

Shortly after the biting fight, the police arrived.

District court condemned the woman as guilty of the act. He was punished with a 55-day fine, which with his income is 330 euros.