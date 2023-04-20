Judgments | A father taped a pacifier to a little baby’s face in Helsinki

The Court of Appeal upheld the prison sentences handed down by the district court.

A small one the baby’s parents committed gross abuse when they taped the pacifier to their child’s face.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal gave its decision on the case on Thursday. According to the verdict, the father of the three-month-old baby had attached the pacifier to the child’s mouth with two pieces of tape. The tapes had extended over the pacifier from cheek to cheek. The deed happened In Helsinki’s Meri-Rastila in spring 2020.

According to the court, the taping caused a suffocation hazard. The child’s mother had forbidden to remove the tapes. According to the court, the mother was in such an intoxicated state at the time of the incident that she was unable to take care of her child. Because of this, the mother was also considered to be guilty of slander.

Both the parents were sentenced in court to unconditional prison terms.

The district court sentenced the child’s father to two years in prison for aggravated assault, arson and other crimes. The man did not complain about the sentence he received.

The mother was sentenced in the Court of Appeal to a prison sentence of one year and six months.