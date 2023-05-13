Judgments | A drunken romp in Helsinki on an electric scooter has now escalated into a legal dispute

A man in his twenties ran over a pedestrian drunk in Helsinki’s Hietalahtenranta. The result was a trial and a fine.

In the year A man born in 2002 was convicted in the Helsinki district court of several crimes. A man was drunk driving an electric scooter and crashed into a pedestrian.

The crimes took place in June 2021 at Hietalahtenranta in Helsinki.

A man had driven an electric scooter while intoxicated on the sidewalk and collided with a woman walking in front. The man was 0.5 percent drunk.

In the collision, the woman’s ankle was left with a wound that required stitching, was about eight centimeters long and was forced to be even one centimeter deep.

Man admitted the charges as true. According to him, it was an accident or carelessness, because his eyes were fixed elsewhere for a moment.

The district court sentenced the man to a 50-day fine for endangering traffic safety, causing injury, and driving while intoxicated with a non-motorized vehicle.

In addition to that, he was ordered to pay the victim EUR 1,500 for pain, swelling and temporary discomfort, and EUR 550 for permanent cosmetic discomfort. In addition to that, the man had to pay, among other things, the victim’s physiotherapy expenses.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. The man demanded that he be left without being sentenced to punishment. He also demanded a reduction in compensation awarded to the victim.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further proceedings, so the district court’s verdict remains permanent.