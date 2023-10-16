Judgments | A drunken man hit an unknown man in the back with a kitchen knife at the train station

The perpetrator reported himself to the police a few hours after the stabbing.

28 years old a man crept up behind an unknown man and hit him in the back with a kitchen knife in Vantaa. Mikael Aaron Vagstrand was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for attempted murder.

The act took place near Kivistö train station last June. According to the victim, he was sitting on a bench when suddenly an unknown man hit him on the back with something sharp.

Eastern Uusimaa according to the district court’s decision, the perpetrator did not intend to kill the victim. The accused told the court that he was very drunk at the time of the act, and he did not remember anything about the night in question.

The perpetrator said that he only became aware after hitting the victim. He had run away from the situation in shock. The man had reported himself to the police a few hours after the act.

The district court took the report into account as a mitigating circumstance.