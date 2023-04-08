Judgments | A drunk man drove a machine gun under the bench and threatened to bite the police, was sentenced to prison

Police patrol had stopped at the Helsinki cold station on a March morning in 2021, when a familiar car drove by.

The patrol went after the car, and it started a long chase through Eastern Helsinki.

The fleeing car was speeding significantly. The police car, which was driving over 120 kilometers per hour, could not keep up, even though both the fugitive and the police were driving towards red lights. The fugitive sometimes also drove in the oncoming lane.

The weather was slippery and wet, and there were a lot of people in traffic on a weekday morning.

Eventually the fugitive stopped. The man behaved aggressively towards the police and threatened them with, among other things, biting.

The intoxicated man was taken to the blood tests, where he threatened to kill the nurse who took the sample.

The man was 1.23 per mille drunk. He had also smoked cannabis before leaving and the blood test also showed metabolites of cocaine.

The man did not have a valid driver’s license.

Under the co-driver’s seat, the man had a machine gun with a serial fire feature and cartridges.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1997 to nine months in prison for aggravated firearms offence, aggravated drunk driving, aggravated endangering traffic safety, driving a vehicle without a driving license, drug use offense and violently resisting an official.

The sentence took into account the man’s previous punishments for, among other things, drunk driving and drug use crimes, for which he was on parole when he committed the crimes.

The man has also previously been convicted in a crime related to street gangs.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the district court, which is therefore legally binding.

Read more: Kaahari ran away from the police in the center of Helsinki by car

Read more: The young driver was speeding for almost 100 kilometers on an icy road

Read more: The tow truck ran away from the police in the heart of Helsinki