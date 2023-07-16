Judgments | A dispute over sorting the garbage led to an assault

A woman in her thirties assaulted her neighbor because he pointed out to her about improperly sorted garbage.

In Espoo a woman who lived in the apartment complex noticed mixed waste in the waste container reserved for paper waste.

The woman examined the trash and found mail, based on which she concluded that the trash belonged to a woman living in the same house. The woman and another neighbor went together to ask about it.

The woman denied her neighbors’ accusations and called them racists. The neighbors left the trash behind the woman’s door and went to the apartment of the woman who found the trash to look for contact information for the woman’s landlord.

Soon a commotion started coming from the stairwell. The woman had dumped the rubbish on the stairs and pushed it down with a brush.

The woman who found the trash started filming the events on her phone, when the suspect of missorting the trash took the phone from her hand and started banging on doors and shouting. Shortly after this, the accused began to strangle his neighbor.

Another neighbor who was there tried to calm the woman’s children, and at the same time the woman tried to shake him too.

Accused himself told the court that the neighbors had kicked him in the stomach and pulled his hair. The district court did not find it credible that the neighbors would have done this just because of the garbage.

The district court believed the neighbors’ version of the events. A woman born in 1990 was sentenced to a 70-day fine for assault in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa. The woman applied to the Helsinki Court of Appeal for further processing of the verdict, but the Court of Appeals took the case into consideration.