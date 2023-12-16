Judgments | A discussion that started on Some escalated into violence in Helsinki's Mellunmäki

A spat that started on social media led to an assault in an underpass in eastern Helsinki.

on Facebook an argument that started from a conversation led to an assault, as a result of which the victim suffered a possible brain hemorrhage.

At the end of the war of words that started on social media, the man in his thirties had started to threaten the victim by saying, among other things, that the police would not protect the victim. The man also tried to find out the other man's home address.

The crime took place in an underpass located in Mellunmäki in the summer of 2019, when a man encountered the victim near her home.

In the underpass tunnel the man had started abusing the victim by punching him in the head and upper body area. The victim fell as a result of the abuse and, according to the doctor's certificate, suffered a possible small cerebral hemorrhage.

The man admitted that he slapped the victim and punched him in the head once.

The court did not find it credible that the meeting between the men happened by chance in a place suitable for assault only a short time after the threats were presented.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1993 to eight months' conditional imprisonment for assault.

He was ordered to compensate the victim 3,000 euros for pain, suffering and temporary inconvenience, as well as 100 euros for the broken phone.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal, but the Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further proceedings.