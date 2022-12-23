Judgments | A corrosive chemical got into an employee’s eye: The supervisors were fined

A corrosive chemical got into the green keeper’s eye. The CEO and business manager were sentenced to fines for an occupational safety crime.

Green furniture company a corrosive chemical ended up in the employee’s eye during work tasks. Because of the incident, the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa convicted the company’s CEO and business director of occupational safety crimes. Both received a 15-day fine, says the regional administrative agency in its press release.

When the accident happened, the company’s green custodian was taking care of the green wall at the customer’s premises. A small piece of leaf or other debris fell into his eye and he tried to remove it with the back of his hand.

However, the glove on the hand contained PH down plant nutrient solution, which ended up in the eye. The solution had ended up in the glove from the PH down bottle in the backpack, the solution had leaked from under the cap into the glove while it was still in the backpack.

With the greenkeeper there was insufficient information on the corrosive properties of the PH down solution. He had also not been given protective glasses, even though corrosive chemicals were used in the work.

“According to the district court, the managing director should have taken care of procuring the necessary personal protective equipment and the business director should have taken care that the protective equipment was compliant and sufficient,” the regional administrative agency says in its press release.

The court also considered, among other things, that the business director and CEO had not ensured that the dangers of chemicals at work had been identified and that efforts had been made to eliminate their risks. For example, the possibility that a corrosive substance could end up in the eye was not taken into account.

In the opinion of the district court, the workers had been given insufficient information about the corrosiveness of the substance used at work, its safe handling and appropriate precautions.

The court gave the verdict in the so-called recognition trial. The prosecutor agreed with the company that the prosecutor would drop some of the charges. In return, the managing director and business director admitted to the occupational safety crime.