Judgments | A child under the age of two fell from a balcony in Espoo while the mother was sleeping

The prosecutor demanded that the mother be punished for throwing things away. The District Court dismissed the charge.

Slightly a child under the age of two fell from a third-floor balcony in Espoo. The child had opened the balcony door and reached the balcony with the help of his brother. The children’s mother had been sleeping at the time of the incident.

The leakage happened in July 2021. The children’s mother had not noticed the twins leaving the bedroom. According to a bystander who saw the situation, the child had managed to poop on the chair on the balcony. After that, the child had reached over the balcony railing and fell to the ground.

The prosecutor demanded that the child’s mother be punished for throwing it away. According to the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa, the mother did not act intentionally in the situation. The court dismissed the charge.

Child In the fall, he got a wound on his forehead that required stitches, a fracture in his hand and lung pains. The accident happened at half past eight in the morning.

According to the district court, small children were allowed to work without adult supervision. However, it was not shown in the case that the balcony door had been left unlocked, or that the sleeping mother had deliberately neglected the children’s safety.

The child was demanded 1,700 euros in compensation for suffering, which the court rejected after the prosecution was dropped.