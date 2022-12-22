Judgments | A beautician sold a “research” about hair loss in Espoo – Fined

On her website, a woman in her fifties offered, among other things, research about deficiencies in the body without training.

Western Uusimaa the district court convicted a woman born in 1966 of practicing a healthcare profession without a permit.

Through her company, the woman offered a service from the beginning of 2018 to the end of 2019, which included a blood sample taken from the fingertip and examination of the sample with a microscope.

On her website, the woman said that the study provides extensive information on the state of the body, such as possible deficiency states, the state of the body’s load and resistance.

On her website, the woman said that the blood analysis is not about the diagnosis given by the doctor, but the information provided by the analysis is intended to support self-care.

The woman said on her website that the quality of the blood and thus the well-being and health can be influenced by lifestyle. The woman said that she analyzed the highest quality blood in people whose diet is as clean as possible.

The woman also offered health coaching, genetic tests and well-being analyses.

Woman denied the charge. According to him, the blood analysis services he offers are not licensed healthcare services.

According to the social and healthcare supervisory authority Valvira, all blood sampling that involves analysis requires the expertise of a healthcare professional and, in practice, a permit. The woman is a cosmetologist by training.

The woman also said that she received training in taking a blood sample. According to the woman, she has a loved one whose blood sugar was measured with fingertip samples without a healthcare professional.

Performing a blood analysis would require the self-employed person to be registered in the healthcare professional register.

The woman said that she had asked Valvira before starting the operation if the operation was subject to a permit, in which case Valvira had said that their supervision does not apply to beauticians.

However, according to the district court, the woman should have investigated the matter more, taking into account that cosmetology services generally do not include blood tests or blood analyses.

The woman was considered to be guilty of practicing an unauthorized healthcare profession. However, he was not considered to have endangered patient safety.

As punishment, he received a 30-day fine. With his income, he had to pay 570 euros. The judgment is not binding.